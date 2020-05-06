Watch: Shrewsbury woman clapped off hospital ward after beating coronavirus

A Shrewsbury woman who tested positive for coronavirus was applauded by the NHS staff who saved her life at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Sally Perrin, 65, who spent four weeks in intensive care fighting coronavirus and a further three weeks recovering on the respiratory ward, was given a guard of honour when she was discharged from hospital on Saturday 2 May.

The mother-of-five who has three grandchildren was clapped and cheered by the frontline staff who cared for her, and says she will be telling all her family, friends and neighbours how marvellous the doctors, nurses and all the healthcare professionals are at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust – which runs RSH.

Mrs Perrin, who is now resting at her home in Lea Cross with her husband, David, said: “I was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on 13 March and was discharged on 2 May. I was out of it for a long time and it was touch and go for a while, but I am here to tell my story thanks to the amazing great care and treatment I received.

“The staff went above and beyond at every single opportunity. They were incredible and I want to say thank you very much to them all. I appreciate every bit of what they have done for me. They couldn’t have been any better.”

Gary Francis, Ward Manager on the Respiratory Ward where Sally spent three weeks recovering, said: “Sally’s story is an inspiration to us all. The past few months have been challenging, but watching her leave to a rousing applause was incredible.

“It has been a huge team effort, particularly from our amazing intensive care team, and we all wish Sally the very best as she gets back on her feet in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by the people she loves.”

Jane Davies, Ward manager on the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) at RSH, said: “Seeing Sally leave the ward has given everyone at SaTH a huge lift. It’s moments like these that we come to work for every day.

“When you see people like Sally getting better and then leaving us to be reunited with their families – it’s the best gift we can receive.”

