Seven-year-old Lilah nears end of 100-mile charity ride

Shrewsbury seven-year-old Lilah Hitchin was so inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts for the NHS that she decided to embark on a 100-mile charity cycle ride.

Lilah has been using her daily exercise time with her mum, Katie, to cycle around the Quarry in the town, as well as other cycle paths and lanes near her home in the town centre.

She set about raising £100 and has already raised £629 during her 20-day challenge.

Her mum is currently training to become a nurse in the NHS and the money raised through Lilah’s efforts will go to The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Charity.

“Lilah saw Captain Tom and other fundraisers and just said ‘mum I want to raise money for the NHS by cycling’,” said Katie. “We set up a Just Giving page and began cycling three weeks ago, with a few miles each day. I’ve been running alongside her as well as cycling, so it’s been helping us both through the lockdown restrictions.”

Lilah said: “It’s been great fun, although I have a few bruises after falling off my bike. But I know the money raised will help a lot of people in the NHS.”

Lilah has so far raised nearly £700. Her Just Giving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-hitchin91.

