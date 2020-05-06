Man threatened at knifepoint during attempted robbery in Shrewsbury

A man has been threatened at knifepoint by three men during an attempted robbery in Shrewsbury.

The incident took place at around 10.15pm on Friday 1 May when the man was forced into an alleyway near Racecourse Avenue and Crowmere Green.

The offenders assaulted and threatened the victim with knives demanding his belongings.

All the men were described as white, believed to be in their twenties and spoke with Shrewsbury accents.

The first was approximately 5ft 7ins, of a stocky build, ginger hair and facial hair and wore a dark track suit top. The second was between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 2ins, of a slim build and wore a dark jacket with a hood and a black face mask. The third man was between 5ft 10ins and 6ft of a slim build and wore a white hospital mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Manders at Shrewsbury CID on 101 quoting reference number 660-S-010520. Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

