Tribute paid to Shrewsbury’s “warm” and “kind” Tim King

By Shropshire Live

Tribute has today been paid to well-known Shrewsbury man Tim King who died suddenly at the weekend.

Tim King (left) was co-organiser of the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend with Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury (pictured right) they are pictured with Richard Dunnilll of Shrewsbury Samaritans

Tim worked as a Shropshire Council tourism officer for many years and was most recently involved in the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend which raised thousands of pounds for charity.

He was also involved in Shrewsbury Heritage, Shrewsbury International Cartoon Festival and a founder member of the Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire Fundraising Group set up in May 2017.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member responsible for culture, said:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former colleague, Tim King, who worked as tourism officer at Shropshire Council for many years.

“Tim was warm, kind and very well-liked by the many people who were lucky to know him across Shropshire and beyond.

“He was extremely passionate about promoting Shropshire as a visitor destination while at Shropshire Council, prior to that at South Shropshire District Council, and in his own time. His natural and unwavering enthusiasm and passion for promoting Shropshire, the arts and popular events and encouraging others to share our wonderful county were infectious. Tim played a crucial role in the opening of Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and its’ early success as well being an important contributor to the Wenlock 2012 Olympic celebrations.

“After leaving Shropshire Council, Tim remained a huge advocate for Shropshire and was heavily involved in the success of many Shropshire events including the Shrewsbury Beatles Festival, Shrewsbury Heritage and the Wilfred Owen 100 celebrations to name a few.

“Tim will be sorely missed and on behalf of everyone at Shropshire Council, I would like to send our deepest condolences to his partner, family and friends.

“A Just Giving fund has been created in honour of Tim to raise funds for a charity very close to his heart, Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire. If you would like to donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/ARUKShropshire.”

