Motorcyclist dies in Telford collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Telford this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A442 and A4169 at around 1.48pm after a motorbike collided with a road sign.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a BASICS doctor onboard, a land ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found one man, who was the motorcyclist, in a critical condition. Unfortunately, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Emergency Services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the collision.

