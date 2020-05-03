Teenager arrested in Telford charged with murder of London NHS worker

A teenager arrested in Telford has been charged with the murder of an NHS worker in east London.

David Gomoh, 24, was murdered in east London

The 16-year-old was arrested at a residential address in Telford on Saturday morning, as part of an investigation by Metropolitan Police.

An 18-year-old was also arrested in connection with the incident in the Stratford area of east London on Friday.

Both are charged with murder and also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH in connection with an alleged incident against a different person shortly before the murder victim David Gomoh was found with stab injuries.

The teenagers are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 May.

David, who was aged 24, was stabbed to death on the night of Sunday, 26 April, on Freemasons Road in Newham, just seconds after leaving his home.

Like his mother who is a nurse, David worked for the NHS and was a keyworker helping to keep NHS staff supplied with essential equipment. He has also earned a marketing degree from London Southbank University.

The Metropolitan Police say he was talking on the phone to a female friend when he was stabbed and was not involved in any argument.

His family were already reeling from tragedy, following the recent unexpected death of David’s father from a Covid-19 related illness. His father’s funeral was to be on Wednesday, 29 April.



Detective Inspector Tony Kirk of the Mets Specialist Crime Command said: “We are making good progress in what is a fast-moving investigation. That being said, I urge anyone who might have valuable information about what happened to contact us immediately.

“David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her father and brother. Both are now heartbroken.

“David was a young man who had worked hard to put himself through university and, like his mother, worked hard for the community in the NHS. At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault.

“David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know. If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserve both answers and justice.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 020 8345 3985. Please quote CAD 8371/26APR.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

