Bridgnorth residents invited to have say on Tasley Garden Village plans

Taylor Wimpey West Midlands is inviting residents and businesses to have their say on proposals for a new Garden Village on land south of the A458 and west of Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth.

The developer is promoting the site through the Shropshire Local Plan Review process, with the site expected to be able to deliver 1,050 new homes, at least 16 hectares of land for new employment and a new local centre and primary school up to 2038. The plans also include the creation of a new country park. Additional land capable of accommodating further development beyond 2038 would be made available in order to meet the town’s long-term development needs.

The proposed site is being promoted by Taylor Wimpey West Midlands as a more sustainable alternative to the Local Plan Review option of delivering a Garden Village on Green Belt land at Stanmore, which was consulted on in 2019 by Shropshire Council.

Further information about the proposals will be on Taylor Wimpey’s website from Monday 4th May and residents have until Monday 1st June to submit their comments.



The public consultation will give local residents, businesses, community groups and other interested parties the chance to share their feedback about the land being promoted with the Taylor Wimpey project team. The comments received will help to shape the future promotion of the site through the Local Plan Review process.

Zoe Curnow, Strategic Land and Planning Manager for Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We are keen to engage with local residents, businesses and interested parties to get their feedback on our alternative option to accommodate Bridgnorth’s existing and future development needs.

“Tasley Garden Village presents the opportunity to deliver a landscape-led Garden Village providing a mix of homes for local people, access to new employment opportunities alongside new community uses and a new Country Park.

“The feedback we receive from local residents is invaluable and helps us develop and refine our emerging proposals through the Shropshire Local Plan Review process.”

The public consultation will be carried out electronically and the information boards will be available at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/tasleygarden.

There will be an opportunity for comments to be provided via email on tasleygarden@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk or by filling out the online form.

