Will takes on Mount Everest expedition using his staircase for charity

By Shropshire Live

A Shrewsbury man is this weekend attempting to embark on an expedition to the summit of Mount Everest using his own staircase for charity.

Will Dean hopes to complete 1455 accents of the 3 storey staircase to reach the same elevation as the summit of Mount Everest (8850m) in 24hrs
Will Dean, 20, founder of Shrewsbury-based skateboard retailer Morale, is attempting to climb his 3-storey staircase 1455 times in one go.

A seasoned runner and charity fundraiser, Will came up with the idea of climbing his staircase to reach the same elevation as the summit of Mount Everest (8850m), pairing the restrictions of lockdown with his thirst for adventure.

On Saturday 2 May he will be attempting to climb this staircase summit in one go, allowing food and drink breaks every 50 to 100 flights, and will be passing through Himalayan landmarks such as Base Camp and the Hillary Step. He estimates the climb will take him over 24 hours.

This expeditions’ mission is to raise much needed money and awareness for Alzheimers Research UK, a charity close to Will’s heart, and to bring a smile to those in lockdown who see their stairs as the most challenging part of their daily commutes.

Will says: “In times of uncertainty, locked down in our homes, we often wonder when we’ll be able to travel to our favourite places with the people we care about most. I am in a position where I’m unable to see a close loved one, who has Alzheimers disease, due to them being in the high risk category during this epidemic.”

The Everest stair ascent is the latest in a series of fundraising efforts for the charity that Will has undertaken, having recently run a number of marathons and races,
and founded Fleet Socks, a running sock brand that donates 80% of profits to Alzheimers Research UK.

You can support Will’s Everest ascent through his Just Giving page.

