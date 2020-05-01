Wellington Covid-19 support group secures £200 grant

A group providing vital support for people in Wellington during the coronavirus crisis has been given a cash boost.

Bowring Park in Wellington

The Friends of Bowring Park Covid-19 Community Help Group was set up mid March and has more than 30 vetted volunteers working for it.

It has just received a £200 grant from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner’s dedicated fund which aims to ensure support groups at the heart of the community have the resources they need during the current pandemic.

Wellington Town Council, which has also provided practical help by printing leaflets for the group, secured the grant.

Julia Fletcher of the group said: “We cover a roughly two mile square area, with the park at the centre and were greatly assisted in the first few days by some leaflet printing provided for us by the town council.

“So far we have helped more than vulnerable people in this area who are self- isolating, with many of the tasks becoming weekly commitments for shopping or prescription deliveries.

“Other tasks have ranged from will signing, dog walking and emotional support on the phone.

“We have had a generous amount of funding from the Friends of Bowring Park Committee for some protective gloves for the volunteers and are grateful for the £200 grant from Wellington Town Council on behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioner, which has been spent on hand-gels and alcohol wipes.”

Anyone wishing to contact the Bowring group can do so on 074848 90022.

