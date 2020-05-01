Shropshire Council invests £1.25m improving safety on county roads

Safety improvement work is underway on six Shropshire roads, with a seventh scheme already completed and seven more due to start in the coming months.

Work is being carried by Shropshire Council and its contractors using £1.25million of integrated transport capital funding.

The work includes resurfacing, new speed limits, new signage, new road markings and more, and represents a significant investment by the council in improving the county’s roads.

Work to erect signs highlighting the weight restriction on Bridge Road, Broseley was completed last week, and six further schemes which all started in March 2020 are currently underway.

Shropshire Council says the biggest scheme on the list is work to widen the A41 in Tong to accommodate a new right turn lane into Stanton Lane, plus road resurfacing, drainage, street lighting and signing improvements. Work began in early March but had to be suspended in late March due to social distancing rules following the coronavirus outbreak. Work was able to recommence on 20 April, with some restricted working, and the contractor is aiming to complete work by 18 May.

Meanwhile work is underway on the following five schemes.

At Weston Road, Morda work is underway to introduce a 30mph speed limit.

At Huffley Lane, near Bomere Heath a significant amount of carriageway patching has been undertaken and all proposed road markings have been completed as part of a road safety scheme.

At the Column roundabout in Shrewsbury areas of temporary patching has been carried out at the roundabout and the proposed road markings have been completed as part of a safety scheme.

In Sherriffhales village additional safety measures are being introduced. All proposed road markings have been completed.

On the A525 at Broughall a proposed 50mph speed limit and other safety measures are being introduced. All proposed road markings have been completed.

The following seven schemes are planned but haven’t yet started.

Work to introduce a 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Sandford was paused following a bridge strike just prior to the planned speed limit works starting on site. The damaged bridge required temporary traffic management to be put in place, which meant the planned scheme could not continue. The contractor will re-programme the speed limit works when the bridge repairs are completed.

A proposed safety scheme on the B4373 Wolverhampton Road, Bridgnorth has not yet started due to being unable to maintain social distancing.

Plans are currently being finalised for proposed safety schemes on the A456 at Burford, A458 Wootton cross roads, near Bridgnorth, and at Wenlock Road, Bridgnorth.

New safety measures on the B5062 (Sundorne Road) in Shrewsbury, and a proposed signing scheme on the B4176 Rabbit Run, are waiting to be programmed by the council’s contractor.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We’re committed to repairing and maintaining our roads, and to improving road safety, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to invest well over £1million on this essential work.

“As well as improving our roads, and improving road safety, this important programme much of this work will also help to prevent potholes and other defects forming on these roads in the future, which is really good news.”

