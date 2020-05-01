Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School join Marches Academy Trust

The Marches Academy Trust has today welcomed Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School in Bayston Hill to their family of schools.

Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School, located in Bayston Hill. Photo: Google Street View

The decision follows extensive due diligence and a series of public engagement events where stakeholders were invited to comment on the proposal.

The Trust says it is confident that the addition of Oakmeadow will strengthen its primary expertise and continue the wonderful collaboration between the schools within the Trust in all aspects of learning and particularly continuing to develop creative curriculum projects.

Oakmeadow School holds an outstanding SIAMS report from the Church of England inspection team along with a rating of good with areas rated outstanding by Ofsted. It joins the Trust, who have already built successful relationships with their current schools, The Marches School in Oswestry, Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch, The Grove School and Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, Shrewsbury Academy and The Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury, Tilstock CE Primary School in Tilstock and Lower Heath CE Primary School based just outside Whitchurch, and looks forward to working with staff and pupils to ensure that Oakmeadow continues to lead the way in primary education.

Ms Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, comments, “We believe by working together our schools are ensuring that we are developing as a strong multi academy trust based on achievement through caring. This is a wonderful opportunity for the Trust to grow in strength with a school that has so many wonderful attributes, and through the Trust, Oakmeadow School will continue to grow and shine.’

Mrs Carla Whelan, Headteacher at Oakmeadow adds, “This is an exciting prospect for the whole school community. Being part of the Marches Academy Trust will give the pupils and staff at Oakmeadow School many more learning experiences and memorable moments that will stay with our children for the rest of their lives and inspire them to become life-long learners. We can share our knowledge to provide excellent learning opportunities and experiences for our pupils, whilst continuing our strong working relationship with our parents and carers”.

