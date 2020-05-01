Joe Hart returns to quizmaster’s chair for Severn Hospice virtual quiz

After the success of its first-ever virtual quiz, a Shropshire charity is repeating the event this Friday 1 May.

Severn Hospice ran the Facebook quiz earlier this month and more than 250 people took part – raising £3,441.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has pledged his support again and will be back in his quizmaster’s chair with another round of questions.

Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser for the hospice said: “We were really bowled over with the support from everyone’s sofa, including Joe’s, and the quiz raised a fantastic amount. We are so grateful to everyone who played and hope they’re ready for another chance to test their general knowledge.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity has revealed it is losing up to £100,000 a week. Its events have been cancelled, 28 shops closed, and fundraisers confined to their homes.

“We can’t stop caring,” said Hannah. “So, we really do need people to support us from their sofas and take part in the quiz.

“Will you challenge the neighbours, take on your family or just have a laugh with your friends? It’s up to you.”

To take part go to bit.ly/Severnquiz2 and be ready to join the fun on the Severn Hospice Facebook page at 7pm on Friday 1 May.

To find out other ways to support the hospice, go to bit.ly/SofaSupporter

👍 He’s back! ⚽️⚽️⚽️Joe Hart @BurnleyOfficial @shrewsweb @England is ready for our next Facebook fundraising quiz. Kicking off Friday at 7pm, seven rounds for Severn Hospice. Go to https://t.co/uYyXni8pnJ to donate and take part. Don’t take our word for it…👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/XGNf1Wc7AJ — Severn Hospice (@severnhospice) April 30, 2020

Supporting Shropshire Live...