Thursday, April 30, 2020
Police appeal for witnesses after man robbed of personal items in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed whilst walking in Telford on Thursday afternoon.

The man was approached by two men on bikes who threatened him and stole personal items, including a watch, cash and his trainers.

The robbery happened between 12.45pm and 1.10pm in Randlay Avenue.

Both men are described as in their 20s, around five feet nine inches tall, medium build and wearing a black hoody, blue jeans and light coloured trainers.

One of the men was carrying a draw string bag with blue straps.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

DS Paul Drury said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in or around Randlay Avenue at the time of the incident to get in contact with us as they may have information that can help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on DS Drury on 01952 214606 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway appeal reaches £650,000

Thousands of people have dug deep to support one of the UK’s leading heritage attractions, the Severn Valley Railway, which now has £650,000 secured for its Fight Back Fund.
Read Article
Amanda and Karl Lovett with their baby daughter

First new arrival welcomed at Trust’s replacement Midwife-Led Unit

The new purpose-built Wrekin Midwife-Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, part of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, has welcomed its first arrival.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

Marches LEP asks companies how social distancing can work across sectors

Companies operating as essential businesses in Shropshire are being invited to share information on how they have implemented social distancing in a move which could help others once the lockdown is over.
Read Article
Iain Morrison

Competition law change a lifeline for dairy farmers

A change in competition law that will help prevent potentially thousands of litres of milk a day going to waste is a vital lifeline for dairy farmers, a leading Shropshire agricultural lawyer has said.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council supports businesses with £30m in rate relief

Telford & Wrekin Council has awarded exemptions totalling nearly £30m in discounted business rates to cope with the devastating effects of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
The Orderly Room celebrating Victory in Europe at RAF Andover. Photo: RAF Museum

National Military Service Museums to host Virtual VE Day 75 Festival

The three historical institutions of the British Armed Forces invite the public to ‘stand with your services’ to celebrate 75 years since VE Day on Friday 8 May.
Read Article
Toni Sian Williams with the cover of her E-book

Shropshire author creates Children’s book dedicated to key workers

A Shropshire woman has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the current COVID-19 crisis and has created a magical story that depicts them through the eyes of a child.
Read Article
Christina Modestou, star of SIX the Musical

Face2Face Performance Academy continues to provide exciting opportunities for the community

A stage school near Oswestry is continuing to provide exciting opportunities for its young performers, despite the lockdown restrictions.
Read Article
Scarlett Mulvihill gets dressed up and in the mood for the Wellington VE Day celebrations

Virtual VE Day planned by Wellington Town Council

A Shropshire town has adapted its plans to mark the VE Day 75th anniversary - but hopes the celebrations will be just as enjoyable.
Read Article
90s Dance Band Cappella

Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.
Read Article
Shropshire Ukulele Massive winners of the Unsponsored Floats Category 2019

Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Mayor of Wellington Anthony Lowe with Sian Ashton and owner of The Walnut Karen Lee

The Walnut whips up a treat for 1st birthday

A Wellington bar and restaurant, which has become the hub of the community, is marking its first birthday after owners have been left overwhelmed with the support and success of their venture.
Read Article
