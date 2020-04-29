8.3 C
Severn Valley Railway warns the public against trespassing

By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway is urging people not to trespass on its line between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

The warning comes after an increase in incidents involving members of the public at various points along the 16-mile route. Anyone who walks on or beside the line is breaking the law and putting themselves in potential danger.

General manager, Helen Smith explained: “Although there are currently no public services as a result of the lockdown measures under the coronavirus pandemic, we do still have unscheduled engineering trains moving around the railway as part of our care and maintenance operation. We are under tremendous pressure at the moment, and the last thing we need would be to have to deal with an injury or worse on the railway as a result of trespass.

“We’re stepping up security along the line and urge members of the public not to use the railway as a footpath. Please come and enjoy the beautiful scenery from on board one of our trains, once we’re able to resume services.”

Trespass on the SVR line is illegal under section 16 of the Rail Regulation Act 1840 and could lead to prosecution and a fine of £1,000 or up to one month’s imprisonment.

The SVR closed its doors to visitors on 15th March as part of the lockdown measures following Government advice.

Shropshire Council plans to build 1,000 new homes

Shropshire Council has announced ambitious plans to build 1,000 new houses, including 400 council homes, over the next five years.
Student nurses Jo Davies, Steph Doleman, Kathryn Dytor and Amy Gwilliam with Jayne Johnson and Ruth Carle, Clinical Placement Facilitators at RJAH

Student nurses join frontline to support coronavirus battle at RJAH

Four undergraduate nursing students have stepped forward to join the frontline at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital in a bid to support the covid-19 pandemic.
The assessment centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club. Photo: Shropshire CCG

Coronavirus: Shropshire’s buses help transport people to county’s assessment centres

Shropshire Council’s passenger transport team is working with the county’s main health bodies to help people get to the coronavirus assessment centres in Shrewsbury and Telford.
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Telford & Wrekin Council supports businesses with £30m in rate relief

Telford & Wrekin Council has awarded exemptions totalling nearly £30m in discounted business rates to cope with the devastating effects of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Francesca Hutcheson, Tax Director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Business opportunities created despite pandemic

Experts at a Shropshire accountancy firm say despite its difficulties, the Coronavirus lockdown has actually created new commercial opportunities for some of its clients.
Sophie Davies, of Lanyon Bowdler, with her sheep

Shropshire lawyers – and sheep – doing their bit for charity

Staff at a Shropshire law firm have been doing their bit to help raise money for charity as part of a national campaign - with even a flock of sheep getting in on the act.
The Orderly Room celebrating Victory in Europe at RAF Andover. Photo: RAF Museum

National Military Service Museums to host Virtual VE Day 75 Festival

The three historical institutions of the British Armed Forces invite the public to ‘stand with your services’ to celebrate 75 years since VE Day on Friday 8 May.
Toni Sian Williams with the cover of her E-book

Shropshire author creates Children’s book dedicated to key workers

A Shropshire woman has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the current COVID-19 crisis and has created a magical story that depicts them through the eyes of a child.
Christina Modestou, star of SIX the Musical

Face2Face Performance Academy continues to provide exciting opportunities for the community

A stage school near Oswestry is continuing to provide exciting opportunities for its young performers, despite the lockdown restrictions.
Scarlett Mulvihill gets dressed up and in the mood for the Wellington VE Day celebrations

Virtual VE Day planned by Wellington Town Council

A Shropshire town has adapted its plans to mark the VE Day 75th anniversary - but hopes the celebrations will be just as enjoyable.
90s Dance Band Cappella

Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.
Shropshire Ukulele Massive winners of the Unsponsored Floats Category 2019

Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Mayor of Wellington Anthony Lowe with Sian Ashton and owner of The Walnut Karen Lee

The Walnut whips up a treat for 1st birthday

A Wellington bar and restaurant, which has become the hub of the community, is marking its first birthday after owners have been left overwhelmed with the support and success of their venture.
