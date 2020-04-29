Severn Valley Railway warns the public against trespassing

The Severn Valley Railway is urging people not to trespass on its line between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

The warning comes after an increase in incidents involving members of the public at various points along the 16-mile route. Anyone who walks on or beside the line is breaking the law and putting themselves in potential danger.

General manager, Helen Smith explained: “Although there are currently no public services as a result of the lockdown measures under the coronavirus pandemic, we do still have unscheduled engineering trains moving around the railway as part of our care and maintenance operation. We are under tremendous pressure at the moment, and the last thing we need would be to have to deal with an injury or worse on the railway as a result of trespass.

“We’re stepping up security along the line and urge members of the public not to use the railway as a footpath. Please come and enjoy the beautiful scenery from on board one of our trains, once we’re able to resume services.”

Trespass on the SVR line is illegal under section 16 of the Rail Regulation Act 1840 and could lead to prosecution and a fine of £1,000 or up to one month’s imprisonment.

The SVR closed its doors to visitors on 15th March as part of the lockdown measures following Government advice.

Supporting Shropshire Live...