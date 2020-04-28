Woman arrested following county lines drugs raid in Whitchurch

A woman has been arrested and Class A and B drugs seized after a warrant was carried out in Whitchurch this morning.

Class A and Class B drugs were seized along with cash, mobile phones and a machete. Photo: West Mercia Police

The warrant was carried out by police at an address in High Street after intelligence suggested the property was connected to county lines drug dealing.

Officers say that wraps of Class A and Class B drugs were seized along with cash, mobile phones and a machete.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “We will not stop in our commitment to tackle county lines drug dealing in towns across the county and continue to have a team dedicated to gathering intelligence and information, where we have enough evidence to apply to the courts for a warrant, we will continue to do so, even during these uncertain times.

“We know drugs cause misery and will continue to do all we can to make sure we stem the supply in our local communities and help make our towns safer.”

