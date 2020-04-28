RSPCA rescuers deal with 192 incidents in Shropshire since start of lockdown

The RSPCA says its rescuers have dealt with 192 incidents in Shropshire since the start of lockdown in March.

Harvey was abandoned in a garden. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA’s Gonsal Farm Animal Centre, in Dorrington, is continuing to look after animals during the coronavirus crisis, and currently has 136 animals in its care.

The charity has released the figures as part of its emergency appeal, launched to keep its rescue teams out on the road during the Coronavirus crisis and continuing to rescue animals most in need.

Nationally, the charity has dealt with over 21,000 animal incidents – an average of 660 a day, or 27 an hour. Among the animals rescued include a lurcher named Harvey (pictured) who was abandoned in a garden in Norfolk. An RSPCA inspector spent two hours trying to get the frightened dog to trust her enough to allow her to put him on a lead before being taken in for care.

Animal rescuers at the charity have been designated key workers by the Government but vital funding is needed to help the RSPCA’s frontline staff continue this crucial work across England and Wales.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “Despite the lockdown, there are still thousands of animals which need our help.

“As designated key workers, our frontline rescuers are still out and about rescuing animals in urgent need of care. The Coronavirus crisis hasn’t put a stop to animal suffering and these figures show there are still many animals out there that need rescuing.

“Our rescuers have dealt with over 21,000 incidents in the last three weeks, an average of 660 a day and there are many more animals who need our help. However, our resources are under huge strain and vital funding is needed to keep our rescue teams out on the road.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone but we must still be here for animals who are suffering and we are appealing for animal lovers to give whatever they can to help us.”

As well as operating an emergency service, rescuing animals in need, RSPCA officers have also been collecting animals from the homes of people who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, who may not have anyone else to care for them while their owners are being treated.

RSPCA Animal Hospital teams are carrying out lifesaving operations and giving emergency treatment to animals most in need.

The RSPCA is also urging pet-owners to make an emergency pet-care plan should they be admitted to hospital with Coronavirus, including placing a poster in the window informing people that there are pets inside.

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals like these and keep its animal hospitals and centres running for emergency treatment you can make a donation at www.rspca.org.uk/covid

