Firefighters tackle fire at Telford skips company

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a quantity of recycling at a company in Telford yesterday evening.

Crews were called to the fire at Shropshire Skips on Halesfield 14 at around 7.44pm.

Smoke could be seen from a wide area of south Telford with local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed due the to smoke. One lane was also closed on the A442 Brockton Way.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using main jets.

Eight fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Light Pumping Unit and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

