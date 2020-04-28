Cuan Wildlife Rescue appeals for help during coronavirus pandemic

Cuan Wildlife Rescue which is based in Much Wenlock and looks after over 4,800 sick, injured, or orphaned wild animals and birds a year is appealing for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Once fully recovered, great emphasis is placed on returning the wildlife to the area from where they came

The registered charity, which is completely dependent on donations from the public and businesses, has seen the Covid-19 crisis have a dramatic effect on its charity income.

Cuan hosts a whole array of very popular events throughout the year, to raise funds and to spread the word of the great work the charity undertakes, throughout the local rural community. These events have unfortunately had to be cancelled leading to large financial losses during the hospitals’ busiest months, it’s estimated that over £20,000 will be lost due to the cancellation of these events.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue also have two very successful charity shops that hugely support the running of the hospital, and again, due to COVID-19, these have also had to shut their doors impacting directly on the income for the charity.

The Governments frontline support for charities, unfortunately, does not include animal support charities such as Cuan, leaving the charity in a desperate financial situation as they are continuing to take admissions of wild animals from across Shropshire on a daily basis.

At this difficult time, Cuan Wildlife Rescue is looking for any support people can offer, so that they can continue to treat the wide variety of wildlife still coming through the doors. The charity says any help is very gratefully received, and they would be grateful for any donations to support them during the months in which Cuan Wildlife receive the most patients.

Supporters can donate through our website and by post. All proceeds will go towards the running of the hospital, as well as caring for the wildlife, with the aim of bringing them back to full health.

Anna Nicholas, Charity Manager, of Cuan Wildlife mentioned said: “Cuan has developed a whole variety of online events supporters can take part in to raise funds at these hard times, such as our Virtual Pet Show and Online Quizzes, but a simple donation is just as gratefully received.

“Supporters can also donate physical items from the Amazon wish list, which can be found on Cuan Wildlife’ social media and website. These items will go directly towards provisions for the animals’ they care for.

“Supporting the wildlife in Shropshire makes our county the rural haven it is, and everyone at Cuan Wildlife ask that people can pledge whatever they can to support us at this difficult time. Supporting a charity that has grown over 35 years treating all variety of the wildlife that surround us including newly hatched ducklings and many hedgehogs to name but a few.

“Any support is gratefully received and will truly make a difference to the wildlife we care for and those needing our help in the future.”

For more information see www.cuanwildliferescue.org.uk

Supporting Shropshire Live...