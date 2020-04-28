Coronavirus: Shropshire health bosses launch ‘Take 2’ campaign

‘Take 2’ steps away from others when you are out and about say health bosses at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

In the latest campaign launched by the county’s health commissioners, members of the public are reminded to ‘Take 2’ large steps (two metres) away when they are in close contact to others. This is approximately the length of an average bed.

The campaign is being used to highlight the distance people need to maintain from each other to respect social distancing measures during the coronavirus outbreak.

With the UK entering its sixth week of lockdown it is hoped that the ‘Take 2’ campaign will act as a reminder that it is a greater distance than some people might think.

The more a person comes into contact with the droplets from coughs and sneezes of an infected person, the more likely they are to catch the infection. It is therefore extremely important to maintain this two metre distance.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “Everyone has a part to play to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The ‘Take 2’ campaign is a simple reminder to everyone that we need to keep our distance from others.

“We’re asking everyone to maintain a two metre distance, whether that’s in the supermarket or when people are outside exercising, and to bear in mind that this is the length of an average bed.”

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “Two metres is bigger than you might think, so we are encouraging everyone to think about what this distance looks like.

“It is extremely important that we keep going with social distancing measures as they are in place to protect the population, protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...