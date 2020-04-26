Man suffers serious head injuries following assault in Telford

A man has suffered serious head injuries following an assault which took place in Telford yesterday evening.

The incident is reported to have happened in a car park off Woodhouse Central at around 7.30pm.

Police say an altercation took place between two men that resulted in one man in his 30s suffering serious head injuries. The victim is currently in hospital receiving medical care.

Detective Sergeant Steve Goddard said: “A 36-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of assault and was taken to Malinsgate Police Station where he remains in custody.

“As a result of our investigation Woodhouse Central remains closed at this time and while we believe this to be an isolated incident we’d like anyone with any information or who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0645s of the 25 April.

Supporting Shropshire Live...