Concern grows for Shrewsbury man missing since mid-March

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Shrewsbury man after he has not been in contact with family since mid-March.

Concern is growing for the welfare of Robert Alexander

Robert Alexander who is 62 years old hasn’t been heard from since his family received a post card from him sent from Scotland.

PC Claire Davies-Moss said: “Robert is white, 5ft 7” with grey/dark receding hair, wears glasses and is normally clean shaven. According to his family he always wears jeans, often with a checked shirt and a navy anorak.

“He was last seen on 18 March by his family in Shrewsbury and the last contact family had was in the form of a postcard, which was post marked Edinburgh. This was the last time that family heard from Robert. Has lived in Glasgow in the past however is often drawn to Edinburgh where he will sleep rough or occasionally use small hotels to stay in.

“We are all increasingly concerned for Robert as he has numerous physical and medical conditions which he requires medication for and we are unsure if he has all his medication with him. We are working with our colleagues at Police Scotland however I would ask that the community in Shrewsbury please also bear in mind that Robert has family here and may have returned.

“I would ask that anyone who has seen Robert or thinks they have any information regarding him please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 648s of the 19 April 2020.”

