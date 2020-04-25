9.8 C
Warning issued after Telford resident conned by telephone scam

By Chris Pritchard

Detectives in Telford are urging the public to be aware after telephone fraudsters conned a victim out of thousands of pounds on Friday. Police say the call claimed to be from Lloyds Bank Fraud Department.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson said: “Unfortunately, these scams are very elaborate and very cruel. These are very clever and very convincing criminals who pretend with confidence that they are from the police, your internet service provider, government and in this case, your bank. They are able to obtain your personal details and enough information, before calling you and without you realising, to convince you they are legitimate. They are not. No bank will call you and ask you to transfer money via your banking app or over the phone. No bank will ask for your personal details, bank details or family details in such a manner either.

“As with most criminals and especially fraudsters, they people are cowards and they target the vulnerable and the elderly, as in this case yesterday. Please let your family and friends know that this type of call, usually a cold call or from a phishing email or text, is a scam.

“I would like to reassure the community in Telford and Shropshire and all communities across West Mercia that we are thoroughly investigating this and working hard to establish these criminal’s identities. If you or anyone you know has been a victim or thinks now that they may have been a victim of such a scam please tell them to call us as this will help our investigation and help us bring these individuals to justice.

“I would ask the public to talk to elderly relatives or neighbours and to tell them what to be aware of. Remind them that no legitimate bank, building society, police officer, or business will ever phone you to ask you to give them your card, your PIN, or transfer your cash.”

If you get a phone call like the ones described, hang up – do not provide any personal details or hand anything over. Then report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.

If the crime is still in progress, because for example, you have recently provided bank details or handed over cards or cash, or the caller has arranged for someone to visit your address to collect items, then you should call the police to report this on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

If you need some support from your bank or building society, go to your local branch or phone them on the correct number in your statement (not one a mystery caller gives you, as this is likely to be part of the scam).

Warning issued after Telford resident conned by telephone scam

