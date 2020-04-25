Council leader calls for Government to clarify situation on household recycling centres

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has called on the Government for urgent clarification on the regulations around household recycling centres.



Household recycling centres are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council says it is facing increasing requests from the public to reopen the centres which have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic since 24 March.

Many people say that during the lockdown they have stored up waste they would usually take to the council’s two centres at home, with many people using the lockdown for extra clean-ups, DIY and other odd jobs that generate waste that would normally go to these sites.

But as the lockdown goes on, more and more people have more household waste they want to take to these centres for recycling.

This is despite the Council maintaining all of its kerbside waste and recycling services since the coronavirus pandemic began. Its household waste, mixed recycling, green waste and food waste collections have all continued as normal in contrast to many other councils who have stopped some kerbside services.

The Council is monitoring the situation very closely with its waste partner Veolia and any reopening of its two household recycling centres would need very carefully planning to ensure built up demand and social distancing could be managed and that the centres are used by borough residents only.

Cllr Shaun Davies, council leader, said: “This is a very difficult issue, Government have been clear that visiting the local tip is not an essential journey. I am asking the Government for urgent clarification because this is becoming a very difficult situation for our residents and more and more people are asking us to re-open these.

“The vast majority of councils have closed their recycling centres. In order to manage demand all councils will need to re-open theirs at the same time. We also need to ensure the safety of our staff and residents who access the site.

“Residents in the borough are very patient and grateful to our waste contractors for their hard and excellent work, but people are struggling with the situation at the moment and need clarity.”

Cllr Lee Carter, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said; “I am immensely proud that we have been one of only a few councils to keep a full kerbside collection going and I thank our teams for that. I also thank our the vast majority of residents who have done the right thing by recycling and disposing of their waste using this service – we have seen a 300% increase in materials we’re collecting

“But for many residents storing waste while our HRC are closed is causing issues. We have also had some who have used this an excuse to fly tip – something the Council will prosecute if there is enough evidence to be able too.

“Government must listen to local councils from across England and provide updated guidance.”

