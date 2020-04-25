9.8 C
Council leader calls for Government to clarify situation on household recycling centres

By Shropshire Live

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has called on the Government for urgent clarification on the regulations around household recycling centres.

Household recycling centres are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council says it is facing increasing requests from the public to reopen the centres which have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic since 24 March.

Many people say that during the lockdown they have stored up waste they would usually take to the council’s two centres at home, with many people using the lockdown for extra clean-ups, DIY and other odd jobs that generate waste that would normally go to these sites.

But as the lockdown goes on, more and more people have more household waste they want to take to these centres for recycling.

This is despite the Council maintaining all of its kerbside waste and recycling services since the coronavirus pandemic began. Its household waste, mixed recycling, green waste and food waste collections have all continued as normal in contrast to many other councils who have stopped some kerbside services.

The Council is monitoring the situation very closely with its waste partner Veolia and any reopening of its two household recycling centres would need very carefully planning to ensure built up demand and social distancing could be managed and that the centres are used by borough residents only.

Cllr Shaun Davies, council leader, said: “This is a very difficult issue, Government have been clear that visiting the local tip is not an essential journey.  I am asking the Government for urgent clarification because this is becoming a very difficult situation for our residents and more and more people are asking us to re-open these.

“The vast majority of councils have closed their recycling centres. In order to manage demand all councils will need to re-open theirs at the same time. We also need to ensure the safety of our staff and residents who access the site.

“Residents in the borough are very patient and grateful to our waste contractors for their hard and excellent work, but people are struggling with the situation  at the moment and need clarity.”

Cllr Lee Carter, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said; “I am immensely proud that we have been one of only a few councils to keep a full kerbside collection going and I thank our teams for that. I also thank our the vast majority of residents who have done the right thing by recycling and disposing of their waste using this service – we have seen a 300% increase in materials we’re collecting 

“But for many residents storing waste while our HRC are closed is causing issues. We have also had some who have used this an excuse to fly tip – something the Council will prosecute if there is enough evidence to be able too.

“Government must listen to local councils from across England and provide updated guidance.”

News

News

Warning issued after Telford resident conned by telephone scam

Detectives in Telford are urging the public to be aware after telephone fraudsters conned a victim out of thousands of pounds on Friday.
Read Article
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council to invest more than £55m in highways programme

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced an investment of over £55m to keep the borough moving over the next four years.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Load more

Business

Business

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council pays more than £42m of grants to local businesses

Shropshire Council has paid more than £42m to over 5,600 Shropshire businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, since grant applications opened on 1 April 2020.
Read Article
Bottom row from left to right is Toniann Darlington (Retail Manager) and Victoria Sugden (Charity Director). Top row from left to right is Heather Thomas-Bache (Head of Voluntary Services), Dee Hamilton (LOF Volunteer), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Kate Woodhead (Woodhead’s Business Owner) and Lucie Bromley (Woodhead Office Manager)

Local business supporting hospital Friends

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings has chosen to support local charity, the League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article

Council leader writes to ministers calling for more support for local businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies has written to senior Government ministers to express concern that some local businesses are unable to access national financial support.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Grafton Farmhouse

Draw closes to win Shropshire farmhouse as tickets sell out in just two weeks

The prize draw to win Grafton Farmhouse, valued at over £600,000, has closed after tickets sold out in a fortnight.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity launches online project to provide creative activities during the lockdown

An online project “HiveHug” has been launched by a Shrewsbury based charity to provide creative activities for all ages during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Read Article
Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Music scholarships launched at Shropshire school

Two talented musicians will get the chance to continue into Sixth Form education at Ellesmere College with the aid of music scholarships funded by two families.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

Entertainment

90s Dance Band Cappella

Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.
Read Article
Shropshire Ukulele Massive winners of the Unsponsored Floats Category 2019

Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.
Read Article
Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th August is the latest event to be cancelled in light of Covid-19 guidelines.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty.
Read Article
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
Load more
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

