Telford & Wrekin Council to invest more than £55m in highways programme

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced an investment of over £55m to keep the borough moving over the next four years.



The council launched the Highways Capital Programme, which will see significant works carried out across the whole of the borough.

The money will be spent on a range of improvements including carriageway maintenance, road safety, footpath improvements, investment in bridges and other highway structures.

It will also see investment in better drainage, more street furniture, sustainable transport, safer routes to schools and more parking on the New Town Estates.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “We are ambitious and want to make sure that Telford and Wrekin has the best road, footpath and cycleway infrastructure and that we continue to prioritise safer routes to school, residential parking provision and that this investment touches every part of the Borough.

“This is a significant £55.6m four-year investment which will hopefully meet our ambitions to improve our transport infrastructure. This is no mean feat given the age of some of the infrastructure we are responsible for and with little sign that Government will be providing extra funding for this any time soon.

“This investment makes good on our commitment to local residents in the election last year that we would prioritise investment into our roads, cycle ways and footpaths.”

The highways programme will cover the period 2020-2024.

Supporting Shropshire Live...