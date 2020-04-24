Friends helping patients at RJAH stay in touch with loved ones

Facebook Portals to help long-stay patients at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) keep in touch with their family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic have been purchased by the hospital’s League of Friends.

Helen Weavers, Physiotherapist; with Rebecca Warren, MCSI Ward Manager, with one of the Portals

The League of Friends has funded the purchase of six Facebook Portals, three for the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) and three for Oswald Ward, the hospital’s Oncology unit.

In order to protect staff and patients, the hospital has restricted visiting, making it all the more important for long-stay patients to have a means of keeping in contact with their friends and family.

The Facebook Portals offer video calling technology that enables patients to easily connect with their loved ones. The devices mean patients can spend some quality time chatting with friends and family, while a widescreen display lets them enjoy every moment together.

The Portals usefully offer hands-free voice control too.

Victoria Sudgen, Charity Director, said: “Communication with loved ones at this difficult time is vital, particularly for the hospital’s long-term patients. We are so pleased to be able to help in any way we can to make it possible for patients to see and talk with their family and friends.”

Rebecca Warren, MCSI Ward Manager, added: “These Portals mean so much to our patients, being able to stay in touch with their loved ones is so important at this time. We’re extremely grateful to the League of Friends for providing the funding for these devices; their kindness has made the world of difference during these difficult times.”

