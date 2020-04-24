Coronavirus: Hospital Trust overwhelmed by support, kindness and generosity of community

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has thanked the public for their support and donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

A balloon artist has made an air-filled rainbow that is on display at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Local communities and businesses have rallied to show support to hospital staff, donating a range of treats to brighten up their days, including handmade scrubs, hot takeaway meals, chocolates, toiletries, uniform wash bags and more.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at SaTH, which runs the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), said: “From lovely rainbow coloured cards from children to beautiful handwritten notes to staff with encouraging words, the support and generosity shown to us has been truly heart-warming.

“The way people have come forward with such kindness has been phenomenal. It means so much to us all knowing that we have the support from our local community during these unprecedented times.

“I would also like to thank our staff who are doing a fantastic job. I am incredibly proud of the way they have stepped up to meet the demands of running our services during the outbreak.”

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council both surprised staff with messages of thanks painted on the roads by PRH and RSH, while a balloon artist brightened up everyone’s day with a wonderful air-filled rainbow display at PRH.

A THANK YOU NHS message has been painted on the road surface at the entrance and exits of the PRH. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The generosity of the local community has also enabled SaTH to create dedicated staff health and wellbeing hubs at PRH and RSH. These tranquil spaces are open to staff 24-hours-a-day and provide staff with a relaxing place to recharge throughout with complimentary refreshments and toiletries. Food and hot drinks are also being provided free in the hospital’s dining rooms to staff who are working overnight, and again local councils are helping support this.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at SaTH gather every Thursday evening at 8pm to take part in the national round of applause.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “The recognition we are receiving from our community means so much to us all, while it also an opportunity for us to say thank you to our fellow emergency service colleagues and other key workers who are keeping the country running during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are also clapping those in our communities who have shown us such amazing kindness, support and generosity, and for listening to the Government advice and staying home to help protect our vital services.”

Ben Reid, Trust Chair, said: “The way people have come forward to show their support for our staff has been phenomenal. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has got in touch over the last few weeks and supported our teams throughout these challenging times.”

If you are interested in supporting our hospitals, please visit our website to find out how you can help www.sath.nhs.uk or email we.supportsath@nhs.net

