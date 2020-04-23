Green light given for 600-home development on outskirts of Oswestry

Outline planning permission has been given for a new 600-home development on the outskirts of Oswestry.

Planning consent has been granted for up to 600 family homes in Oswestry. Image: WYG

Following two years of negotiations between Lambert Smith Hampton and Shropshire Council, J Ross Developments has been granted outline planning consent for up to 600 family homes and a new spine road with improved highway infrastructure unlocking other land assets across the settlement.

The 60-acre site will feature a mix of new family homes across up to six phases that will be developed up to 2030 with work expected to get underway in 2020.

The project is part of the Council’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, which secured £9.3m to support significant highway capacity in the area, unlock the potential of Oswestry, while also stimulating employment.

Paul Shuker, Director of Planning, Development and Regeneration at LSH, commented:

“This new and sustainable urban extension to the second tier settlement in Shropshire will bring much needed housing to the north of the county.”

Nick Scott, Managing Director of Pickstock Homes said:

“Lambert Smith Hampton has provided invaluable support to Pickstock Homes throughout the planning process, which has helped to secure this important outline planning permission for 600 new homes in Oswestry.



“As with many strategic schemes of this size the infrastructure requirements, including mitigation works on the A5 trunk road, have been complex and required careful negotiation with the statutory authorities in order to ensure that the final conditions attached to the outline planning permission provide for a viable scheme on which to base our reserved matters applications.



“Pickstock Homes are looking forward to making a reserved matter application in the next few months to deliver the first tranche of residential development on this exciting new site”.

