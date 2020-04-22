Man threatens to stab man and woman walking in Ludlow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened to stab a man and woman in Ludlow.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Monday as they walked along Temeside near Ludford Bridge.

Police say an elderly woman was also sworn at shortly after the incident took place.

The man is described as white, around 25-years-old, with blonde hair and a fringe. He wore a zip up cream top, black trainers and blue latex gloves.

Officers are keen to speak to the victims and any witnesses to these incidents and urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident 0467S 200420 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

