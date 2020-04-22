6.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News

Essential gas pipe replacement to start near Broseley

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire gas network Cadent will be starting essential work on Monday 27 April to maintain gas supplies to local homes and businesses.

Engineers will be replacing an ageing gas main in the B4376, between Barrow and Broseley. The work is due to take four weeks.

This work will not require engineers to enter anyone’s homes.

The safety and well-being of customers and colleagues is Cadent’s number one priority. Coronavirus precautions will be maintained throughout this work and engineers will maintain social distancing.

The B4376 will be closed between Lodge Lane and the B4373 Bridgnorth Road, while the work is under way. A diversion will be in place via Broseley and Barrow.

Motorists will be diverted via B4376, B4373 Bridgnorth Road, High Street, Barratt’s Hill, B4375 Benthall Lane and B4376 into Barrow.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Man threatens to stab man and woman walking in Ludlow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened to stab a man and woman in Ludlow.
Read Article
Forestry England is an agency of the Forestry Commission. Image: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Forestry England car parks remain closed

Forestry England is urging people to stay at home, stay local and respect rural car park closures to support the national effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives.
Read Article

Essential gas pipe replacement to start near Broseley

Shropshire gas network Cadent will be starting essential work on Monday 27 April to maintain gas supplies to local homes and businesses.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

David Hayward, Managing Director of Pure Telecom

Double award win for the fifth time for Shropshire telecoms firm

Staff at a Shropshire telecoms firm are celebrating a double award win for their customer service and digital products.
Read Article
Seb Slater, Executive Director Shrewsbury BID

Shrewsbury traders supporting each other during crisis

Businesses in Shrewsbury have been turning to a range of online resources to support each other during the coronavirus crisis.
Read Article
Neil Lloyd

FBC Manby Bowdler launches #askfbcmb Covid-19 campaign

A Shropshire law firm has launched a new campaign offering extensive expert advice and support throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Music scholarships launched at Shropshire school

Two talented musicians will get the chance to continue into Sixth Form education at Ellesmere College with the aid of music scholarships funded by two families.
Read Article
Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

90s Dance Band Cappella

Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.
Read Article
Shropshire Ukulele Massive winners of the Unsponsored Floats Category 2019

Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.
Read Article
Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th August is the latest event to be cancelled in light of Covid-19 guidelines.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty.
Read Article
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
6.1 ° C
7.2 °
5 °
91 %
1.8kmh
78 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP