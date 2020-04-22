Essential gas pipe replacement to start near Broseley

Shropshire gas network Cadent will be starting essential work on Monday 27 April to maintain gas supplies to local homes and businesses.

Engineers will be replacing an ageing gas main in the B4376, between Barrow and Broseley. The work is due to take four weeks.

This work will not require engineers to enter anyone’s homes.

The safety and well-being of customers and colleagues is Cadent’s number one priority. Coronavirus precautions will be maintained throughout this work and engineers will maintain social distancing.

The B4376 will be closed between Lodge Lane and the B4373 Bridgnorth Road, while the work is under way. A diversion will be in place via Broseley and Barrow.

Motorists will be diverted via B4376, B4373 Bridgnorth Road, High Street, Barratt’s Hill, B4375 Benthall Lane and B4376 into Barrow.

