Coronavirus: Forestry England car parks remain closed

Forestry England is urging people to stay at home, stay local and respect rural car park closures to support the national effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives.

Forestry England is an agency of the Forestry Commission. Image: Google Street View

Forestry England recently closed its car parks across the country to assist with social distancing and prevent overcrowding at sites and these remain shut.

These closures are important not only to protect the public, but to help our staff manage our forests safely in the current circumstances. Our team are working hard to care for the nation’s forests and produce sustainable timber for use in UK construction, furniture, fencing and for heating.

A spokesperson for Forestry England said:

“We know people love to come to the nation’s forests so it was a difficult decision for us to close our car parks. The government’s advice is still stay at home, stay local and avoid unnecessary travel. We understand some local people will still want to drive to exercise in the forest, but we stand firm in our support of the national effort. Across the country we had seen dangerous crowding and irresponsible parking.

We recognise that this might cause some short-term frustration but, by taking these steps now, we can look forward to welcoming visitors back when the time is right. In the meantime, stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

The government’s full guidance on social distancing and exercise is available on GOV.UK.

