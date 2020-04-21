Road markings say THANK YOU NHS near to Shropshire hospitals

Shropshire Council’s highways team and its contractors are painting special THANK YOU NHS messages on the approach to each of the county’s six hospitals.

The special thank you messages have been painted near hospital entrances. Photo: Shropshire Council

Last night roads near to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt hospitals in Gobowen, and Whitchurch Community Hospital were painted.

Roads near to Ludlow Community Hospital, Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital due to be painted today.

The road near to Bridgnorth hospital will be painted tomorrow.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Councils Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This is just one small way in which we can say thank you to our brilliant NHS workers for everything they’re doing at this difficult time. We really hope it helps to brighten the day for all who work at the county’s six hospitals as they travel to and from work – from doctors and nurses, to cleaners and catering staff.”

Last week, Telford & Wrekin Council together with partners Balfour Beatty painted a thank you message to everyone working for the NHS at the Princess Royal Hospital.

The message has been painted on the road surface at the entrance and exits of the PRH. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Supporting Shropshire Live...