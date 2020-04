A Telford man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a paramedic and causing damage to an ambulance.

Thomas Essex, aged 27 and from Dawley, was arrested on Saturday 18 April following reports that a paramedic was punched and required hospital treatment.

The wing mirror of an ambulance was also broken during the incident.

West Mercia Police say sentencing will take place on Friday 22 May.

