Repairs to faulty electric cable to close Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury

Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury will be closed from Monday 27 April to allow Western Power to repair a cable fault within the footpath near to the junction with Milk Street.

Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

A road closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm each day, to allow work to be safely carried out, with the site due to cleared by the end of the week.

Western Power will be working to current Government guidelines in regard to safe working practices around coronavirus.

The cable fault has been pinpointed to a deteriorating linkbox outside Appleyards Deli.

Temporary repairs have previously been made to keep residents and businesses on service but Western Power needs to replace the linkbox to prevent a complete loss of service to their customers on Wyle Cop and High Street.

As the traffic flow within the town has significantly dropped, with most businesses temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, a road closure has been agreed to utilise the current restrictions and take away the risk of major disruption at a later date.

Traffic Diversion

Through traffic will be diverted via Town Walls, Claremont Bank, and Lower Claremont Street. Access to Princess Street and Fish Street will be available via Belmont. Western Power will manage emergency and delivery vehicles through their site.

Traffic management operatives will be located at the Wyle Cop junction with Town Walls, the High Street junction with Milk Street, and the St John’s Hill junction with Shoplatch to help with any enquires.

