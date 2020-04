Firefighters were this morning called to a fire involving a tumble drier at a property in Telford.

Firefighters attended an address in Cloisters Way, St Georges at around 11.56am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central with an operations officer.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A positive pressure fan was used to clear smoke logging.

