11.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 17, 2020
Home News

Short-term future of Severn Valley Railway secured following appeal

By Shropshire Live

Severn Valley Railway says its short-term future has been secured after an emergency appeal received £416,193 in donations and share purchases.

The heritage railway said the money raised from the appeal was enough to keep it going on a ‘care and maintenance’ basis.

Nick Paul CBE, Chairman of Severn Valley Railway said: “We are deeply grateful to every single person who has come to the rescue, to take away the immediate threat to the Railway’s future. It has emerged that any hope for a May or June re-opening for the SVR is unrealistic. And, remember that when the coronavirus emergency hit us, we were already reeling from a 75% drop in passenger numbers because of the February floods.

“What has become clear is that we face a longer-term and more serious threat than we could have envisaged. The devastating loss of income to the SVR while it remains closed during our peak running season means we won’t be able to make our crucial annual investment into the Railway.  This amounts to £4.5million, and funds essential restorations to our infrastructure and rolling stock, along with apprentice training and a desperately needed overhaul of our IT infrastructure which is creaking at the seams.

“Even when we are eventually able to re-open, it is likely that we will have fewer passengers, with people reluctant to take part in social activities. It may be that we won’t see a return to sustainable levels of passenger revenue until well into next year.

“The future for the SVR seems bleak indeed. But we are not going to give up the fight. Instead, with our ‘Fight Back Fund’, we will continue to fundraise for the SVR’s recovery both during the current crisis and in the tough months that will follow the lifting of restrictions. We are actively seeking further donations to this fund because fighting back is what we’re known for. Our pioneering preservationists did it when they brought the line back from ruin in the late 1960s; we managed it following the devastation of the storms in 2007; and with your help now, we’ll do it again.”

To make a donation to Severn Valley Railway’s appeal click here.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Short-term future of Severn Valley Railway secured following appeal

Severn Valley Railway says its short-term future has been secured after an emergency appeal received £416,193 in donations and share purchases.
Read Article
Wellington writer Corrie Lee

Wellington writing project launched during coronavirus crisis

A Wellington entertainer has launched a social writing project to document what the people of the town are doing during the current coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
The message has been painted on the road surface at the entrance and exits of the PRH. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Council and its partners say thank you to NHS staff working at PRH

Telford & Wrekin Council together with partners Balfour Beatty have instigated a special thank you message to everyone working for the NHS at the Princess Royal Hospital.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Protolabs CNC machine operator milling one of the tools in preparation for moulding

Protolabs moves quickly to support Mercedes-AMG HPP and UCL with urgent CPAP device

Three new tools that will produce tens of thousands of critical parts for a new breathing aid designed to support Covid-19 patients are being manufactured in Telford.
Read Article

Albrighton’s M3 sings the ‘self-isolation blues’

An Albrighton full-service advertising agency has released its own take on the famous Bob Dylan song ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ to provide a human take on staying at home.
Read Article

Extra security in Shrewsbury town centre during COVID-19 lockdown

Extra security patrols are being introduced in Shrewsbury town centre to reassure business owners that their premises remain safe during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Music scholarships launched at Shropshire school

Two talented musicians will get the chance to continue into Sixth Form education at Ellesmere College with the aid of music scholarships funded by two families.
Read Article
Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

90s Dance Band Cappella

Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.
Read Article
Shropshire Ukulele Massive winners of the Unsponsored Floats Category 2019

Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.
Read Article
Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th August is the latest event to be cancelled in light of Covid-19 guidelines.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty.
Read Article
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
11.5 ° C
13.3 °
10 °
66 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP