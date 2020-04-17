Council and its partners say thank you to NHS staff working at PRH

Telford & Wrekin Council together with partners Balfour Beatty have instigated a special thank you message to everyone working for the NHS at the Princess Royal Hospital.



The message Thank You NHS has been painted on the road surface at the entrance and exits to the hospital.

Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be able to show our appreciation to the legends working at the Princess Royal Hospital at this incredibly difficult time.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are delighted to be able to say thank you to all the NHS staff who are bravely looking after our residents during this pandemic.

“I would also like to thank Balfour Beatty for doing a fantastic job with the marking.”

