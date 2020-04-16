Masterplan to be developed to help secure prosperous future for Oswestry

Specialist companies are being invited to bid to produce a masterplan that would support the development and growth of Oswestry, and create a vibrant town for residents, business and visitors.

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

The tender invitation has been published today by the Future Oswestry Group – a partnership between Oswestry Town Council, Shropshire Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID).

Described as “a vision for the evolution of Oswestry”, the masterplan would provide a framework for sustainable development and support the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone programme.

Its aim will be to support the Future Oswestry group by further developing the overall vision for Oswestry, including the repurposing of empty buildings and the treatment of public spaces.

It would also advise on an appropriate approach to transport, traffic and car parking management, and support the development of a movement and access strategy.

The masterplan will consider sustainable transport and connectivity, including improved pedestrian and cycle access, and options to integrate improved public transport interchange facilities into the wider regeneration of the town and wider area.

The all-encompassing plan will be developed with the involvement of local people, businesses and other stakeholders, and will include a deliverable action plan with options that can be tested for commercial viability, phasing and timing.

This masterplan will feed into the proposed Traffic Regulations Review work and be supported by the current early work on the Sustainable Transport Study, looking at options to connect the town centre with the Railway Station at Gobowen and the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said:

“This is the first opportunity to come forward following Shropshire Council’s adoption of a framework for Local Economic Growth strategies across the county’s market towns.

“This is a really exciting piece of work and this a really exciting time for the future of Oswestry. The work undertaken as part of the masterplan will enable Shropshire Council and our Future Oswestry partners to identify opportunities and investment decisions, and help us decide how to maximise the existing assets of the town to improve what is has to offer to visitors, residents and businesses, and how we can create a vibrant place, where people want to be.”

Councillor John Price, Mayor of Oswestry, said:

“Whilst the work of the Future Oswestry Group is not always visible, the working relationship between the three parties is beginning to see some tangible results. At the moment it is difficult to look forward, but it is very important that we do so. Having a well-described vision, ideas for development and a plan is essential in order to attract funding.”

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID manager, said:

“It is more important than ever that we have a ‘masterplan’ for Oswestry. This way we can ensure that all the work that we, or any partnership organisations, undertake for our town, have a view of the overall plan, and that we are all working towards this to give an exciting and prosperous future for Oswestry.”

