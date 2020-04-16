Firefighters release casualty trapped between van and wall in Muxton

Firefighters have released a male casualty who became trapped between a van and a wall in Muxton this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Argyll Crescent at just after 2pm.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

Fire crews released the casualty by using airbags, small gear and removing bricks from the wall.

The casualty was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance service.

Supporting Shropshire Live...