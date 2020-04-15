6.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Drive-through Coronavirus Assessment Centre opens at Telford International Centre

By Shropshire Live

A drive-through assessment centre at Telford International Centre has opened for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

It’s the second drive-through assessment centre to have been set up by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups following the opening of a centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club last week.

The new assessment centre is strictly for use by patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin who have been referred by their GP and have pre-booked appointments.

Set up in the Telford International Centre car park, the assessment centre will be open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 6.00pm, including bank holidays.

The centre will not be carrying out any tests for coronavirus. A team of healthcare professionals will assess patients referred by GPs who are suspected of having the virus and require medical attention. Patients will be seen either within their vehicles or in temporary clinical rooms that have been set up on-site.

Anyone who thinks they have coronavirus symptoms should access the NHS 111 coronavirus service online and only call 111 if they cannot access the internet.

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of NHS Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and local GP, said: “These centres have been set up to help reduce the risk of cross infection to patients and staff by assessing people with coronavirus symptoms.

“It’s important to remember that these assessment centres are not testing facilities or walk-in services for patients with symptoms of coronavirus, and no patient will be able to report directly to these centres without being referred by their GP.

“I know a lot of work has gone into setting up both of these assessment centres and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

Tom Gray, CEO at Southwater Event Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help local NHS staff to set up an assessment centre in the Telford International Centre car park.

“We’re really pleased that we can play a small part in supporting the NHS during this challenging time.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Telford International Centre

