10.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Home News

Police thank local communities for staying at home over the Easter weekend

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police has thanked local communities for taking the advice to ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Save lives’ this Easter weekend.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone across the three counties we cover for their over-whelming support over the bank holiday weekend.

“The vast majority of people took the advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives, and I’m really pleased to be able to say that we have not seen any significant issues this weekend.

“I have seen some fantastic photographs from our teams of empty roads including the M54 in Shropshire and M5 in Worcestershire which as we know are normally busy motorways as well as empty beauty spots like The Wrekin in Telford and empty parks in Herefordshire.

“This is great and the positive response means officers can continue to support our local communities by engaging, explaining and encouraging people rather than enforcement, this will always only ever be a last resort.”

Police are also encouraging members of the public who want to report any significant issues or serious breaches of the ‘stay at home’ measures to do so online.

Ch Supt Harding added: “If you are concerned and feel you have information about a significant issue or serious breach of the ‘stay at home’ measures, then please can I encourage you to report it online via our website. Reporting issues to us means we can identify any patterns and trends and where we need to, we can engage with those individuals and take appropriate steps.”

To report Covid-19 breaches to West Mercia Police click here.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police thank local communities for staying at home over the Easter weekend

West Mercia Police has thanked local communities for taking the advice to ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Save lives’ this Easter weekend.
Read Article

Food project delivers Easter eggs for NHS staff and food to local community

Volunteers from The Community Food Project visited The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and gifted 1,000 Easter eggs to frontline NHS staff.
Read Article
Grafton Farmhouse

£2 ticket prize draw could win you a Shropshire farmhouse

A Shropshire couple is offering people the chance to win their farmhouse in a prize draw for just £2 a ticket, while raising money for Severn Hospice.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Igloo Vision, immersive workspace

Shropshire immersive technology firm raises £435k and adapts to coronavirus crisis

Igloo Vision, the Shropshire-based immersive technology company, has raised an additional £435,000 in funding under the UK Government’s Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS).
Read Article

Shrewsbury businesses invited to free webinar

Shrewsbury businesses are being invited to a free webinar where they can ask questions and discuss the support on offer during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Richard Lloyd, Senior Partner, GHP Legal

Law firm mothballs 50th anniversary celebrations

The coronavirus pandemic has forced GHP Legal to mothball celebration plans to mark 50 years of service to local and wider communities.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Shrewsbury Folk Festival site. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival postponed

Shrewsbury Folk Festival which was due to take place over the August bank holiday weekend has been postponed following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
10.8 ° C
12.2 °
9 °
51 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP