Lead stolen and damage caused to church roof near Ludlow

Police are appealing for information after lead was stolen and damage caused to All Saints Church, in Richard’s Castle.

Damage was caused to All Saints Church during the theft. Photo: West Mercia Police

It is believed the offences took place between 4pm on Sunday 5 April and 9am Monday 6 April.

All Saints Church, on Woodhouse Lane, had lead removed from the roof of the choir vestry, and damage has been caused to the building including ancient stonework.

Rural Crime Officer PC John Meek said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident taking place at All Saints Church or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 4pm Sunday 5 April and 9am on Monday 6 April.

“We have been out and marked the rest of the church roof with Smartwater and additional security has been installed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 07773 047243 or email john.meek@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.

