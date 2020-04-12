Food project delivers Easter eggs for NHS staff and food to local community

Volunteers from The Community Food Project visited The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and gifted 1,000 Easter eggs to frontline NHS staff.

NHS staff from The Princess Royal Hospital Telford receive their Easter eggs. Photo credit: The Community Food Project.





The Community Food Project, based in Tan Bank, Wellington, visited the hospital on Easter Sunday to bring a smile to staff after collecting eggs, which have been donated over the last 10 days.

The Community Food Project thanked Aldi Supermarkets and Furrows who have supported the project.

Surplus food to help those in need

Since the announcement of the temporary closure of local restaurants, volunteers from the project has collected surplus food from the towns McDonald’s and KFC restaurants following the COVID-19 crisis.



Food from the closed restaurants has then been distributed to a number of organisations who are working with the homeless and vulnerable members of the local community. Food was also given to a local care provider for children and a housing scheme, providing supervised accommodation for adults and young people, who were previously identified as homeless and in need of accommodation.

Ken Francis Butchers of Market Street, Wellington, assisted with distributing some of the surplus food to the community, they also donated their hand made fresh beef burgers free of charge.

The scheme is run entirely by volunteers and has no paid staff or directors. Food is collected 7 days a week from restaurants and retailers and then immediately distributed to organisations, which in turn distribute them to those who are homeless, vulnerable or in need of support.

Volunteers from the Community Food Project collect food from Telford McDonald’s.Photo credit: The Community Food Project.

The project is asking for help with food storage. Karen, project manager from the Community Food Project said: “We are currently appealing for large, commercial chest freezers which can be used to freeze and store food ahead of distribution. Any stores or landlords wishing to donate or sponsor the purchase of a freezer please email: communityfoodproject@mail.com

COVID-19 Community Help

Anyone requiring support should call the dedicated crisis line on 074848 90022. The following services are available: arranging deliveries, picking up shopping and medication, a friendly phone call, posting mail, urgent supplies, help to top up electricity or gas key. Service provided by Friends of Bowring Park, area restrictions may apply.

