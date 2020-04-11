£2 ticket prize draw could win you a Shropshire farmhouse

A Shropshire couple is offering people the chance to win their farmhouse in a prize draw for just £2 a ticket, while raising money for Severn Hospice.

Nigel and Jane Chaloner are offering people the chance to become the owners of Grafton Farmhouse, a six-bedroom Grade II listed property set in 3 acres of land and valued over £600,000 in the prize draw.

Situated in the village of Loppington, just 10 miles from Shrewsbury, the home will come fully furnished including an outdoor hot tub, gym equipment, ten-seater walnut dining table, four-poster bed and even the ride-on mower!

Supporting Severn Hospice

The competition is supporting Severn Hospice and the organisers are hoping to raise up to £100,000 for the charity which offers palliative care to people in Shropshire and Mid-Wales with terminal illnesses.



Owners Nigel and Jane are no strangers to raising funds for charity and in the past have raised money for the Christie Hospital, Cancer Research UK and Children with Cancer UK. They have also run the London Marathon twice for charity.

They explained why they are using some of the ticket funds for charity: “As we are set to retire and had Grafton Farm up for sale, we recognised that during the COVID-19 pandemic, charities were also some of the hardest hit casualties, particularly those who provide care for local people with life limiting illnesses.”

“It is our earnest wish to maximise our ticket sales so that we can, during the live draw donate up to £100,000 to Severn Hospice. We have also signed a legal agreement with the hospice making clear our commitment to them in the event of minimum and maximum ticket sales.”

You can enter the prize draw by visiting www.winmydreamhome.co.uk

