11.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Home News

£2 ticket prize draw could win you a Shropshire farmhouse

By Martin Childs

A Shropshire couple is offering people the chance to win their farmhouse in a prize draw for just £2 a ticket, while raising money for Severn Hospice.

Nigel and Jane Chaloner are offering people the chance to become the owners of Grafton Farmhouse, a six-bedroom Grade II listed property set in 3 acres of land and valued over £600,000 in the prize draw.

Situated in the village of Loppington, just 10 miles from Shrewsbury, the home will come fully furnished including an outdoor hot tub, gym equipment, ten-seater walnut dining table, four-poster bed and even the ride-on mower!

Supporting Severn Hospice

The competition is supporting Severn Hospice and the organisers are hoping to raise up to £100,000 for the charity which offers palliative care to people in Shropshire and Mid-Wales with terminal illnesses.

Owners Nigel and Jane are no strangers to raising funds for charity and in the past have raised money for the Christie Hospital, Cancer Research UK and Children with Cancer UK. They have also run the London Marathon twice for charity.

They explained why they are using some of the ticket funds for charity: “As we are set to retire and had Grafton Farm up for sale, we recognised that during the COVID-19 pandemic, charities were also some of the hardest hit casualties, particularly those who provide care for local people with life limiting illnesses.”

“It is our earnest wish to maximise our ticket sales so that we can, during the live draw donate up to £100,000 to Severn Hospice. We have also signed a legal agreement with the hospice making clear our commitment to them in the event of minimum and maximum ticket sales.”

You can enter the prize draw by visiting www.winmydreamhome.co.uk

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Martin Childs
Martin Childs is the Features writer at Shropshire Live. You can contact Martin by emailing martin.childs@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Grafton Farmhouse

£2 ticket prize draw could win you a Shropshire farmhouse

A Shropshire couple is offering people the chance to win their farmhouse in a prize draw for just £2 a ticket, while raising money for Severn Hospice.
Read Article

Arrest made after 17-year-old assaulted in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Telford on Monday.
Read Article
Telford International Centre

Coronavirus assessment centre to open at Telford International Centre

A coronavirus assessment centre is set to open at the Telford International Centre next week, with a firm opening date to be confirmed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Neil Lorimer, David Brammer, Andrew Evans and Giles Scott of Lanyon Bowdler

Lanyon Bowdler lawyers nominated in national guide

A Shropshire law firm is celebrating after four solicitors were nominated for a place in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom guide.
Read Article
Richard and Craig Hughes, of Chrisbeon

Chrisbeon help clients adapt their homes for remote working

As businesses in Shropshire adjust to meeting the needs of their customers, Chrisbeon Office Supplies is helping clients adapt their homes into a current working space.
Read Article
The Glass Studio showroom in Shrewsbury

The Glass Studio launches gift voucher scheme

The Glass Studio has launched a voucher scheme so people can still give gifts to family and friends at a time when normal shopping isn’t possible.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Shrewsbury Folk Festival site. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival postponed

Shrewsbury Folk Festival which was due to take place over the August bank holiday weekend has been postponed following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
11.6 ° C
14.4 °
9.4 °
87 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP