Coronavirus assessment centre to open at Telford International Centre

A coronavirus assessment centre is set to open at the Telford International Centre next week, with a firm opening date to be confirmed.

Telford International Centre

The centre is a temporary primary care facility for coronavirus positive or potential patients to receive primary care services so they can avoid going to go to their own practices and reduce the potential for further infection.

It is for pre-booked appointments only and people can be referred to the centre after speaking to their own local GP practice.

Nicky Wilde, Director of Primary Care, said: “It was always the plan to roll out the assessment centre and now we have launched the first one, we have a successful model to use.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to get such a major project off the ground but there has been a great team effort and we are looking at the centre going live next week.

“It will follow the same model as the one at Shrewsbury Town Football Club and, just like that one, it will accept patients who have pre-booked appointment from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

