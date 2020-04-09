Arrest made after 17-year-old assaulted in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Telford.

The assault happened on Monday 6 April at around 6pm in the King Street area of Dawley.

The 17-year-old male was attacked by a man, who was with two other men, causing him to suffer a broken jaw.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Witness Appeal

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in contact with us. We understand a passing motorist may have beeped a car horn and stopped at the time and are keen for that person to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5936 quoting reference 281s 080420 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

