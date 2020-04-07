South Shropshire MP hails significant NHS debt write-off

South Shropshire MP and former Health Minister Philip Dunne has hailed the decision to write-off more than £13billion of NHS debt as a welcome step to help the NHS tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip Dunne MP

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, have had its historic debt totalling £82.5 million written off – allowing the Trust to focus on maintaining vital services at this difficult time.

This significant change will mean local hospitals will get all the necessary funding to carry out their emergency response during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as laying secure foundations for longer-term commitments to improve facilities under the planned major capital expenditure on both hospital sites. The write-off across the NHS will help it become more financially sustainable once this crisis has passed.

The decision to write off more than £13 billion of debt is part of a package of major reforms to the NHS financial system, designed in collaboration between the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, which began from the start of the new financial year.

Mr Dunne said: “By releasing NHS Trusts from this historic debt, the government has given Trusts freedom to focus on providing the best care to face this global pandemic, plan for the future, and invest in vital services.

“I regularly have conversations with the Health Secretary about financial pressures facing our NHS services in Shropshire. I’m very pleased the Health Secretary has listened and delivered for SaTH and patients and staff in South Shropshire. “The NHS is at the frontline of our efforts against coronavirus, and as we are seeing here, the Government remains committed to providing the NHS with whatever it needs to tackle the virus, and the changes to the funding model will give the NHS immediate financial certainty to plan and deliver their emergency response.”

