Shrewsbury Dance Troupe thank NHS staff with donation of Easter Eggs

A Shrewsbury dance troupe has donated Easter Eggs to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a thank you to the NHS staff for their hard work during this time.

Pictured are Jamie Jordan-Bailey principal of Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe, Kirsty Huckin a member of the Dance Troupe and nursing sister at the RSH and members of her nursing team.

Shrewsbury Sapphires were due to host their annual open night to showcase their routines ready for the forthcoming 2020 dancing season at the Shrewsbury town football club on Friday 20th March.

Members of the Dance troupe all donated Easter eggs to help to raise funds for the Dance Troupe on the night. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the event had to be cancelled.

They then decided as the event had to be cancelled beyond their control they would donate all the Easter eggs collected to the wards of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a thank you to the NHS staff for their hard work during this time.

