Councillors rally round to help Wellington residents

Wellington Town Councillors are stepping up to help the community in a variety of ways during the Coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Angela McClements

Councillor Karen Tomlinson and Mayor Councillor Anthony Lowe are assisting Shawbirch resident Debbie Farley with a Covid-19 mutual aid group.

With over 500 member, the group covers Shawbirch, Bratton, Admaston, Wrockwardine and Dothill and the councillors have joined volunteers distributing flyers, photocopied by Wellington Town, Council, offering help to vulnerable and isolated people.

In south Wellington the Friends of Bowring Park have set up a Covid-19 Facebook community help page initiated and administered by local resident Julia Fletcher, with the Town Council again helping with photocopying leaflets.

Councillor Lowe said: “These two groups are doing splendid work and their reach seems to be extending day by day, according to demand, covering shopping, dog walking, fetching prescriptions etc. I cannot praise the many volunteers who have stepped in highly enough.”

Councillor Angela McCements is ringing a group of vulnerable residents in her Arleston ward every day to chat.

“I make sure they have everything they need and that they are supported. We also have an Arleston community Facebook page which I update with local and national information and help,” she said.

Councillor Lisa Jinks of Dothill has been helping out various residents who have found themselves in isolation with prescription and food collections or just a phone call.

She commented: “One elderly resident said all he wanted was a pie from a certain butchers in the market but didn’t want anyone to be ‘put out’. I bought the pie and popped it by his front door. He telephoned me later to say it had made his day.”

In College ward Councilor Lee Carter, together with Angela McClements, is exploring setting up a ‘Fit & Fed’ holiday activity programme for youngsters – working with local sports clubs and community centres.

Councillor Carter explained: “I have also been working with the local community in a range of ways, including dealing with a sensitive issue around burials, promoting the various Telford & Wrekin helplines and arranging for Veolia to collect waste from a more convenient location for residents and providing signposting for local businesses and vulnerable residents.”

The Love Wellington and Wellington Town Council Facebook pages are constantly being updated with helpful information which outlines how businesses and residents can access support.

