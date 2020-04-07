15.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Care home residents have spirits lifted by the community

By Shropshire Live

Flower arranging in the sunshine, painting, bingo and reading letters of hope from schoolchildren are just some of the ways elderly residents across Shropshire have been coping through the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Barclay Gardens resident Winifred Herring enjoys a spot of painting

Coverage Care Services, the county’s largest independent care provider, looks after more than 800 elderly residents at its 14 care homes.

With the UK in lockdown and stricter rules on visiting at all its locations, staff and the wider community have come together to raise the spirits of residents.

Homes have received free deliveries of flowers and chocolates from local supermarkets, schoolchildren have sent letters and colourful drawings and staff have ramped up their daily programme of activities to keep residents active and upbeat.

Chief Executive David Coull said: “It’s tough times for everybody at the moment and we are all facing unprecedented circumstances but it’s been truly heartwarming to see communities coming together.

“Our homes have been inundated with generous gifts from local shops and people, youngsters included, have rallied to brighten up residents with their lovely pieces of artwork and letters of kindness.

“Our staff as always have been wonderful and have been entertaining residents around the clock with a range of activities from balloon tennis to bingo and everything in between.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has continued to support our homes at such a difficult time. It means the world to residents and our staff.”

Bosses at Coverage Care Services, a not-for-profit organisation, were among the first to take action against the ongoing COVID-19 threat when it introduced measures to actively discourage all non-essential visitors.

Other care homes across the country were forced to take similar steps when the Government released its official guidance more than a week later.

Family and friends of residents as well as non-urgent visitors are among those who have been strongly advised not to visit Coverage Care’s homes. Services remain open for admissions and visits from health and social care professionals as well as urgent suppliers.

Infection control measures and enhanced staff training are all now in place, while steps to manage staffing, including any new employees, in the safest possible way are being prepared in the event of a more widespread outbreak.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS

Telford College tutor returns to the NHS front line

A Telford College health and social care tutor has returned to the NHS front line to help the fight against Covid-19.
Councillor Angela McClements

Councillors rally round to help Wellington residents

Wellington Town Councillors are stepping up to help the community in a variety of ways during the Coronavirus crisis.
Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Ricoh are producing face shields for NHS workers

Telford 3D printing specialists provide face shield solution for NHS workers

A Telford 3D printing business has ramped up its support to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by using its innovative technology to produce 40,000 face shields a week for NHS workers.
Steff Henson, Six Ticks Sales Director

New service launched to help businesses build their online presence during coronavirus crisis

A Shropshire company is helping businesses adapt to the coronavirus crisis with the launch of a new service to enable them to sell products and services online.
Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group lands gold award at RoSPA Health and Safety Awards

The Wrekin Housing Group, is celebrating after landing a gold award at the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.
Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
