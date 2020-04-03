Shrewsbury North West Relief Road consultation deadline extended

Shropshire Council has extended the deadline for responses to the current consultation on the proposed Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

An image of how a section of the North West Relief Road will look. Image: Shropshire Council

The consultation started on Monday 2 March with over 250 people providing responses so far, and nearly 600 people attending seven public events held around Shrewsbury last month.

Now the consultation – which can be found online on the Shropshire Council website – has been extended by an additional two weeks, which means that people now have until Thursday 30 April 2020 to review and comment on the consultation materials.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We were really pleased with the turnout at the events and with the responses received so far. I want to thank the public for the high standard of comments we are receiving within this consultation, all of which will be taken into account before we submit our planning application in May.

“Because of the emergence of coronavirus, we took the responsible decision to cancel four remaining event exhibitions to ensure peopleâs safety. However, the consultation continues. We have ensured that people are able to access all the consultation information online from the comfort of their own homes, and we are now extending the deadline by two weeks to Monday 27 April, so that everyone has plenty of opportunity to have their say.”

This consultation is the fifth to have taken place on the road scheme. The current consultation is to provide an update on design changes made since the last consultation, held in 2017, as a result of study findings and public feedback through the previous consultation stages.

Changes have included the combination of the North West Relief Road and the Oxon Link Road into one scheme, speed limit changes, junction and roundabout changes, and altered alignments to avoid ancient woodland and trees.

